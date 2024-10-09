SpongeBob SquarePants and Wendy’s collab with “The Krabby Patty Kollab”

The Krusty Krab comes ashore as SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates its 25th anniversary with “The Krabby Patty Kollab” program.

In a partnership with Paramount and Nickelodeon, Wendy’s will launch its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in the U.S., Guam, and Canada starting Tuesday.

The Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab includes:

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation.

Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation. Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy’s take on a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

“In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!”

This will be the first time interpretations of menu items from the Krusty Krab will be available in real life.

“SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom,” said Sherry Liu, SVP of Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount. “Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration.”

The promotion will run from October 8 through October 27 at select locations nationwide.

©2024 Cox Media Group