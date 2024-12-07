Spokane woman arrested with rental car after saying she was too busy to return it for a month

A Spokane woman was arrested Thursday after failing to return a rental car for over a month, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 5, deputies responded to a report of a stolen Dodge Durango with Florida license plates traveling south on North Argonne Road.

Deputies eventually found the SUV on North Argonne Road and detained the driver, 33-year-old Morgan A. Jewell.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Jewell told deputies had rented the SUV in Dallas, Texas, on October 21, then drove it to Spokane.

She said she only rented the SUV for one day, but then she became too busy to return it.

Jewell said she tried to contact the rental company to extend the reservation but was unsuccessful.

She said the rental company told her to return the SUV or they would report it as stolen.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the rental company wanted to press charges.

Jewell was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

©2024 Cox Media Group