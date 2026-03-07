Spokane Valley votes to ban unregulated drug kratom, citing child safety concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Spokane Valley City Council voted on Tuesday to ban an unregulated drug, kratom, in the city due to community safety concerns.

The city council voted 6-1 to ban the drug, often sold at gas stations and in smoke shops, as either an extract or plant form, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Spokane Valley’s ban follows a similar kratom ban in Spokane, where the Spokane City Council approved Mayor Lisa Brown’s proposal to outlaw the sale of kratom on Monday.

Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson spoke in front of the Spokane Valley council ahead of its decision on Tuesday.

“This is a community safety issue, especially for our children, and Mayor Padden is correct: This drug, this thing, does not stop at any borders. Kratom does not know the boundary of Spokane Valley,” Wilkerson said, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Sales, distribution of kratom could result in hefty fines

The ban prohibits the sale or distribution of kratom in Spokane Valley. Any sale or distribution of kratom in the city would result in a $250 fine and a $1,000 fime for each subsequent violation, according to Caitlin Prunty, deputy city attorney. Additionally, business licenses would be stripped from retailers that have been found guilty of selling kratom.

Kratom has two compounds, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which interact with opioid receptors in the brain. Users who consume kratom have reported stimulant-like effects such as increased energy and alertness, and sedatives like relaxation and pain relief, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Research on kratom remains in its early stages, with much still to be learned about the short- and long-term effects of the drug in the body. Kratom may have the potential to be addictive, with regular users experiencing withdrawal symptoms if they stop using it.

A variety of side effects have been reported, including nausea, constipation, dizziness, and drowsiness. Rare but serious side effects are also possible, such as seizures, high blood pressure, and liver problems.

Spokane Valley previously voted 6-1 in February to move forward with the potential ban, with Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger as the only member voting against an all-out ban. Yaeger stated that she would prefer an age limit on the drug, making it only available for purchases from people 21 years old or older.

Currently, kratom is legal in Idaho, though Oregon has adopted a consumer protection act that regulates the drug. Washington had two bills attempting to regulate the drug this year, but they failed to get votes in the House or Senate.

The ordinance will take effect five days after it passed on Tuesday. City staff members will compile a list of retailers in the city that may be selling kratom and notify them of the recent law changes, according to Prunty. The ban will not be enforced for 30 days.

“We should be able to allow the businesses that are within our city to just get rid of their inventory,” Councilman Al Merkel said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “You can drive anywhere to buy this product … we should just help our businesses out.”

Merkel also attempted to amend the ordinance by extending the notification for businesses to May 5, though the amendment was not sustained.

