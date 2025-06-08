Spokane County replaces aging aircraft with $3.4M helicopter upgrade

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) unveiled its new $3.4 million Bell 505 helicopter at Felts Field Wednesday afternoon.

The new helicopter will replace two 55-year-old aircraft that have been retired from the force after decades of service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokane County’s new $3.4 million helicopter

Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis noted his admiration for the upgrade.

“Its advanced technology will improve our ability to combat rising auto thefts and conduct safer operations, including searches for missing children, Alzheimer’s patie

nts, and outdoor recreationists,” Ellis said, according to SCSD.

The helicopter can reach a top speed of 125 knots per hour (kts) and a hover ceiling of 14,450 feet, according to BellFlight.

SCSO fully equipped the helicopter with upgraded technology such as thermal imaging cameras and a live-stream video feed.

Spokane County Commissioners, State and Local Leaders Commission New Law Enforcement Helicopter Spokane County, Wash.–... Posted by Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The sheriff’s office received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, a $200,000 state grant for the thermal imaging cameras, $1.6 million from Spokane County, and raised money from the sale of an older SCSO helicopter, according to The Spokesman-Review.

“It’s unbelievable how clear of an image they can get if they wanted to do surveillance over somebody that was a really bad guy. They could fly over at 7,000 feet and read the license plate,” John Preston, retired LAPD officer, said, according to The Spokesman-Review.

©2025 Cox Media Group