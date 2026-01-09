SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A speeding driver was lucky to escape mostly unscathed after hitting a tree in Lake Stevens, firefighters say.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 81 in Lake Stevens were dispatched to a single-car collision involving a tree at the intersection of 26th Street NE and Grade Road at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Arriving crews found the driver, who had reportedly crawled out through the passenger side of the vehicle.

Firefighters say the driver was extremely fortunate to have avoided serious injuries, as the impact severely damaged the passenger side of the vehicle, including ripping the roof off.

Speeding driver escapes unscathed after car hits tree in Lake Stevens, ripping off roof Photo Courtesy: Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue

The driver declined aid from the responding firefighters.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue says that speed is suspected to have been a contributing factor in this crash.

“It is an unfortunate reminder of why posted speed limits exist. They are in place to protect drivers, passengers, and everyone sharing the roadway. All crashes are preventable. Slowing down and driving responsibly can save lives,” wrote the fire department.

The road was closed for some time to clear the car and the tree blocking the road.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue shared the following safety tips to avoid crashes:

- Obey traffic laws and posted speed limits

- Keep your vehicle properly maintained

- Avoid distracted driving

- Never drive impaired

- Drive responsibly and avoid reckless behavior

- Keep a safe following distance

- Drive for the conditions on the road

©2026 Cox Media Group