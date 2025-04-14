Speeders Beware! Washington’s first Work Zone Speed Camera to launch near JBLM

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin enforcement Wednesday with the first Work Zone Speed Camera near JBLM, said WSDOT in a news release.

The trailer-mounted camera will photograph vehicles speeding through active work zones. WSDOT says it will rotate the camera between construction, maintenance, and emergency projects where speeding is an issue. The first site was selected because of ongoing safety concerns with people speeding through the Interstate 5 work zone.

WSDOT says signs will notify drivers when the camera is at a job site, and when possible, a radar feedback sign will accompany the camera to remind drivers to slow down.

“Too many workers have been injured or killed, and statistics show drivers are not slowing down,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “This provides another tool to help ensure workers – and everyone on the roadway – comes home safe at the end of the day.”

The cameras will only record infractions when workers are present on a job site, said WSDOT.

After the camera detects a speeding vehicle, information will be forwarded to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP Troopers will determine if a violation was committed and, if so, issue an infraction. The vehicle’s registered owner will receive the infraction in the mail and can contest it, ask for a reduction, or request a payment plan.

There is no fine for the first work zone speed camera infraction; the second and every infraction after that is $248.

WSDOT says the program will expand with two more cameras this spring, and three more by summer.

