Speeders Beware: Cross-country speed enforcement to begin

Law enforcement agencies across the United States are launching a coordinated speed enforcement initiative along Interstate 90 from July 20 to July 27.

The initiative, which involves agencies from Washington to Massachusetts, aims to reduce excessive speeds and improve traffic safety along the 3,000-mile stretch of I-90.

“Our goal is simple: to save lives,” said Chief John Batiste of the Washington State Patrol. “Excessive speed remains one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes.”

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) reports that speeding was a contributing factor in 34% of all traffic fatalities in Washington in 2024.

During the enforcement period, drivers can expect increased patrols and law enforcement presence along I-90, particularly in the westernmost segment in Washington.

WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin emphasized the importance of collaboration across state lines, stating, “By collaborating across state lines, we send a strong, unified message: safety has no borders.”

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive responsibly as law enforcement agencies work together to enhance safety on one of the nation’s busiest highways.

