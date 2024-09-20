Special delivery: Suspect arrested in series of mail thefts in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman was arrested in a series of mail thefts in the Wenatchee area, ironically, after calling the police herself.

The incidents began on Wednesday, when Chelan County deputies received a report of a suspicious woman rifling through mailboxes in the 3000 block of Number 1 Canyon in Wenatchee.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-30s, with brown hair. She was driving a black Toyota Tacoma pickup with temporary license plates.

Witnesses reported seeing her taking mail and packages from mailboxes.

Though the woman left the area before deputies arrived, a witness had written down the truck’s temporary license plate. It was registered to Annamarie Harden, a 33-year-old from Wenatchee.

Later, at around 7:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious woman matching the same description going to a mailbox in the 3000 block of 10th St SE in East Wenatchee.

In that case, when the woman was confronted by a neighbor, she identified herself as “Annamarie,” and claimed to be an undercover police officer.

Deputies came to the area but could not find the woman.

Shortly after 10 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a phone call from Annamarie Harden, who reported suspicious circumstances at Joe’s Log Cabin, a restaurant and tavern in Wenatchee.

Deputies went to the area and found Harden, who was ultimately found to have multiple pieces of stolen mail.

For the Chelan County incidents, Harden was arrested for 8 counts of possession of stolen mail. She was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

The mail will be returned to the US Post Office to be re-delivered to its owners.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says these locations were targeted by the suspect:

3000 block of Number 1 Canyon Rd, Wenatchee

600 block of Sage Hills Dr, Wenatchee

2800-2900 block of Austin Ct, Wenatchee

1800 block of Jefferson Pl, Wenatchee

1000 block of Westview Dr, Wenatchee

900-1000 block of Westmorland Dr, Wenatchee

1900 block of Mulberry Ln, Wenatchee

1900 block of Maple St, Wenatchee

5000 block and up of Rock Island Rd, Rock Island

3600-4200 block of 10st SE, East Wenatchee

700 block of S. Van Well Ave, East Wenatchee

Anyone who discovers fraud or missing items is asked to report it to their local sheriff’s office.

©2024 Cox Media Group