SPD: Suspect smuggles 53 small bags of drugs into jail after arrest

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that a suspect had 53 small baggies of drugs hidden in his pants after he was booked into the King County Jail.

The 33-year-old felon was arrested after patrol officers saw him selling drugs on 3rd Ave. near Blanchard St, according to police.

The officer said they also saw the man stuff some down his pants after an alleged drug sale.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody after officers questioned a buyer who confirmed that they purchased drugs from the suspect.

Video evidence of the suspect in the middle of a drug deal was obtained by the officer before the arrest.

Officers arrested the suspect and recovered drugs and cash, before booked him into the King County Jail.

After another search, deputies at the jail recovered the baggies that he had hidden in his underwear.

Police say they recovered 13.6 grams of crack cocaine and $121 in cash.

SPD is investigating this case.

