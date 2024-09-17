SPD: Suspect nearly ‘ripped off’ patron’s ear in Northgate movie theatre

SEATTLE — Terrifying moments inside a Northgate movie theater as customers say a suspect threatened to shoot everyone inside.

The suspect was ordered held on $150,000 bail, accused of assaulting a couple before threatening to shoot them and everyone else.

This happened inside the Regal Thornton Place movie theater on Friday the 13th. And it still is being talked about on social media.

Those gathered inside theater number 11 say they were at the cinema watching the new ‘Alien’ movie when something more horrifying than sci-fi began happening near the front of the theater.

“Patrol officers responded to an in-progress violent assault involving a gun and multiple patrons inside of the movie theater,” said Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz.

Munoz says the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old DeVon Mayfield, had allegedly assaulted a couple, a 40-year-old man and his 42-year-old girlfriend.

He had gotten angry as they passed twice by his row of seats.

“The alleged suspect didn’t want the patrons to pass by,” Munoz said. “Then shortly after, an argument ensued and a fight broke out between the patrons.”

Mayfield allegedly pistol-whipped the couple. Munoz says the man who was assaulted “did have a lacerated ear where it was almost entirely ripped off.”

That’s when it took an even more sinister turn.

“People heard the yelling of ‘I’ve got a gun; I’ll shoot you; and I’ll shoot everyone,” said Munoz.

Officers confiscated a Ruger 9-millimeter semi-automatic from Mayfield. During the melee, eyewitnesses say patrons tried to grab the weapon and the magazine ejected.

During Mayfield’s bail hearing, his attorney successfully argued that his face not be shown because so many people were ultimately involved in the altercation.

We asked those who have been to the Regal Theater to weigh in on what happened.

“We do drill those things,” said Liz Stanfield, a nurse for over thirty years. “You can’t be too careful. And so, it’s not top of mind. But I always like to be careful.”

“I believe people should have guns to protect themselves,” said Keith Hoff, a veteran who recently returned to Seattle. “But there are some people that have them that should not have them.”

Mayfield is barred from having any contact with the couple he is accused of attacking.

He is at the King County Jail, held on felony assault and unlawful imprisonment charges.

The King County Prosecutor has until Wednesday to file formal charges.

