SPD: Man arrested for DUI after crashing stolen truck in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a man who allegedly ran away from police after crashing a stolen truck while driving under the influence.

On Nov. 6, around 11:30 p.m., a patrol officer near Fauntleroy Way Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street in West Seattle saw a truck driving fast, then slide off the wet roadway and crash into a tree.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver ran from the crash scene. Officers were able to catch up with the 31-year-old after a quick chase.

Police say he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The truck’s ignition had damage, and officers found a pair of pliers on the floorboard. While investigating, police determined the truck was reported stolen out of Tukwila.

While in custody, the suspect kicked the cop car’s partition and made shooting threats towards the officers, SPD said.

The man was booked for:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Driving under the influence

Hit and run

Obstructing a police officer

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended

Harassment

