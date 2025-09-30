SPD finds submachine gun and stockpile of weapons; 4 teens arrested

SEATTLE — Four teens have been arrested, and Seattle police are looking for two others, when an armed suspect investigation led to the recovery of a stockpile of weapons and ammunition.
On Sept 22, at about 3:45 p.m., Seattle police patrol officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a suspicious vehicle at the Lake Washington Apartments on Seward Park Avenue S.
Police were familiar with his car, as it was involved in a shooting two days earlier.
Witnesses told police they saw the group of teens exchanging guns whenever they were in the area.
Officers set up an arrest team and moved in. When the teen suspects saw police, they jumped out of the car and ran away as it rolled forward and crashed into a police cruiser.
Officers ran after and captured four of the suspects.
Two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl were arrested.
When police searched the vehicle, they found:
- Submachine gun with 30-round magazine
- Handgun with auto switch, extended magazine
- Handgun with 50-round drum magazine, auto switch
- Handgun with 30-round drum magazine
- Additional 50-round drum magazine
- Backpack with extended magazine inside
- Ski mask
- An ammunition crate filled with rifle bullets
- Cellphone
- High school geometry book
- ID card key fobs
Two of the other suspects have not been located.
Three teens were booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.
They released the 17-year-old to her parents.
