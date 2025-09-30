SPD finds submachine gun and stockpile of weapons; 4 teens arrested

SEATTLE — Four teens have been arrested, and Seattle police are looking for two others, when an armed suspect investigation led to the recovery of a stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

On Sept 22, at about 3:45 p.m., Seattle police patrol officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a suspicious vehicle at the Lake Washington Apartments on Seward Park Avenue S.

Police were familiar with his car, as it was involved in a shooting two days earlier.

Witnesses told police they saw the group of teens exchanging guns whenever they were in the area.

Officers set up an arrest team and moved in. When the teen suspects saw police, they jumped out of the car and ran away as it rolled forward and crashed into a police cruiser.

Officers ran after and captured four of the suspects.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl were arrested.

When police searched the vehicle, they found:

Submachine gun with 30-round magazine

Handgun with auto switch, extended magazine

Handgun with 50-round drum magazine, auto switch

Handgun with 30-round drum magazine

Additional 50-round drum magazine

Backpack with extended magazine inside

Ski mask

An ammunition crate filled with rifle bullets

Cellphone

High school geometry book

ID card key fobs

Two of the other suspects have not been located.

Three teens were booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

They released the 17-year-old to her parents.

