SPD: Armed suspects rob gas stations in North and West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating two separate armed robberies at gas stations in North and West Seattle last night.

Seattle police say both robberies appear to be the same crew.

According to the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers first responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station along Aurora Avenue North near Green Lake at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police allegedly determined that three men dressed in black clothing and wearing masks and gloves, driving a dark-colored sedan, robbed the gas station clerk at gunpoint, stealing the victim’s phone, $700 cash from the register, and tobacco products.

According to police, three suspects got out of the car, while the driver remained in the car.

The sedan sped away with all four suspects before police arrived. SPD searched, processed the scene, and collected evidence. The gas station clerk did not report any injuries.

Hours later, at around 2:20 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station along Fauntleroy Way Southwest, near the West Seattle Stadium.

Police determined that four masked men, driving a stolen Hyundai Sonata, robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint, stealing between $500-600 cash.

Police say in this instance, all four suspects got out of the car.

The suspects once again drove off before police arrived. Police searched the area, collected evidence, and processed the scene. The clerk in this incident did not report any injuries, either.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

©2026 Cox Media Group