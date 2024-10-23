SPD: Armed drug dealer arrested for trafficking multiple stolen items, narcotics in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested and booked Sunday night in connection to trafficking stolen items and drugs in downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said shortly after 8:30 Sunday night, patrol officers with the department saw a 35-year-old man selling alleged stolen items at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle. The officers immediately pulled over and arrested the man on probable cause.

During an investigation, the officers found contraband, drugs and guns on the man, police said. The items included the following:

Spring blade knife.

Colt 380 semi-automatic handgun

23 grams of methamphetamine.

58.6 grams of fentanyl.

126.4 grams of suspected M30 fentanyl pills.

5 pills of suspected Xanax.

Backpack, small baggies, $80 cash, counterfeit $100 bills.

Suspected stolen clothing, shoes, electronics.

The man was also arrested for the alleged possession/sale/delivery of narcotics, possession of dangerous weapons and carrying a weapon without a permit.

He was booked into the King County Jail Sunday night.

The case remains under investigation by detectives in the General Investigations Unit.

