SPD alerts ahead of Cal Anderson Park rallies, warns of potential disruptions, criminal activity

Seattle police are urging residents and businesses near Capitol Hill, First Hill, and downtown to prepare for possible disruptions during a rally scheduled Wednesday evening, according to East Precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator.

The rally is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on June 11 at Cal Anderson Park.

Organizers may lead participants on a march through Capitol Hill and First Hill, possibly continuing to the Federal Building or Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle.

Marchers may also return to Cal Anderson Park.

In an advisory, police said there is a likelihood that small unaffiliated groups may attempt to join the event with intentions of committing violence or causing property damage.

While the rally itself is permitted, SPD emphasized that they are monitoring for any unlawful activity that may arise during or after the event.

Residents and business owners in the affected areas are being advised to take preventive steps, such as securing or removing garbage cans and other small objects from sidewalks and alleys.

Police are also asking property owners to lock dumpsters to prevent misuse during the rally or march.

Officials warned that last-minute lane closures are possible depending on the size and direction of the march.

Another rally is planned for Saturday, June 14, beginning at noon at Cal Anderson Park.

Participants plan to march to Seattle Center, with similar warnings issued regarding unexpected lane closures and potential criminal activity.

Anyone who witnesses property damage or criminal activity is asked to report it immediately by calling 911.

Police say it is important for all incidents to be logged in real time for documentation and response coordination.

