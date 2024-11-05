Spanish-speaking voters receive disturbing text messages referencing ‘chemical castration’

Spanish-speaking voters in Washington’s 14th Legislative District received disturbing text messages on Friday.

The district encompasses Klickitat and Skamania counties, part of eastern Clark County, and most of western Yakima County.

Now, Democratic candidates around Yakima say they’re appalled and are filing complaints against the Washington State Republican Party for sending them.

The messages were sent in Spanish from the name “Matteo from the Washington State Republicans,” according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

The messages claimed Democrats want to “eliminate the Spanish language” and “support the chemical castration of your children in school without your knowledge or consent.”

“They hate you, they hate your family, they hate God and they hate the truth,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The Spokesman-Review said that Washington State Republican Party Chairman Jim Walsh stood by the text messages.

The Democratic Party’s legal counsel filed a complaint with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission.

