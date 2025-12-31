Space Needle set to host largest structurally launched fireworks display in North America

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The 2026 New Year’s Eve celebration at the Space Needle is set to be an unforgettable experience as Space Needle LLC claims the firework show will be the “largest structurally launched firework display in North America.”

The Space Needle fireworks show will include a stunning drone show that illuminates the Seattle sky in the hours leading up to an exuberant fireworks show and plenty of other celebrations to ring in the new year.

Where to watch the Space Needle’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show

The fireworks show can be viewed at the Seattle Center, with Space Needle LLC noting some of the best viewing spots to be the International Fountain Lawn and the Fisher Pavilion.

The Space Needle will also offer extended hours from 9:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Alaska Airlines will be the sponsor of the “legendary light and pyrotechnic show,” with the complete itinerary listed below.

8 p.m. – Blue Wave Band performance begins (Armory Food & Event Hall)

9 p.m. – Fountain of Light DJ & Light Show (International Fountain)

10 p.m. – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

10:30 p.m. – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11 p.m. – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:30 p.m. – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:53 p.m. – Firework show begins

12 a.m. – Happy New Year!

12:09 a.m. – Show ends

