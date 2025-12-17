Southbound SR 167 reopens while flooding keeps northbound lanes closed

Southbound State Route 167 has reopened between Kent and Auburn, but flooding continues to keep northbound lanes closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said southbound SR 167 is now open between South 212th Street in Kent and 15th Street Northwest in Auburn.

Drivers heading north through the same stretch are still unable to get through because water remains on the roadway.

Transportation crews are working in the area to reduce the flooding.

WSDOT said crews are placing sandbags and using pumps to remove standing water from the northbound lanes.

There is currently no estimated time for when northbound SR 167 will reopen.

