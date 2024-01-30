Southbound I-5 closed in Smokey Point for fatal crash involving motorcycle

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed after a fatal crash in Smokey Point.

The crash was reported at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The lanes are closed just south of State Route 531/172nd Street Northeast. The closure stretches for four miles, from Arlington to the Tulalip Casino and outlet mall.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said several vehicles were involved in the crash, including a motorcycle.

Troopers are walking back and forth on a long stretch of the freeway, where debris is strewn over the road.

As of 5 a.m., the backup was two miles. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at SR 531.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, so drivers should avoid the area.

