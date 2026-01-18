South Seattle shooting victim dies, forcing Police to delay investigation

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that it is delaying the investigation into a shooting that happened in South Seattle after the victim died on Thursday.

The victim died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head from the shooting that happened on Oct. 8, 2025.

Patrol officers found the victim near Cheasty Blvd. S. and South Winthrop St. after calls reported a shooting in the area.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center after Police and firefighters provided medical treatment.

Police say the investigation into the shooting and says the case is still active.

SPD says that anyone with information can anonymously call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

