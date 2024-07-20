Two hospitalized following South Lake Union apartment fire

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are on scene of an apartment fire in the 320 block of 7th Avenue North.

Firefighters report a working fire on the third floor of the building, with crews making access to the fire unit.

As of 11:32 a.m., crews reported water was on the fire, with the fire under control and a primary search of the fire unit complete.

By 11:39 a.m., SFD reported that the fire was out, and two patients were being assessed.

At 11:53 a.m., crews stated that primary and secondary searches of fire unit and fire floor were complete. and they were reducing the response. Two patients were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters are on scene at a reported fire in an apartment building in the 320 block of 7th Ave N. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 20, 2024

At 12:29 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation shared that all eastbound and westbound lanes on 7th Avenue North between Harrison Street and Thomas Street were block, asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Update: All lanes blocked on 7th Ave N between Harrison St and Thomas St. Use alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 20, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group