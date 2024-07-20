Local

Two hospitalized following South Lake Union apartment fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

South Lake Union apartment fire prompts large response

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are on scene of an apartment fire in the 320 block of 7th Avenue North.

Firefighters report a working fire on the third floor of the building, with crews making access to the fire unit.

As of 11:32 a.m., crews reported water was on the fire, with the fire under control and a primary search of the fire unit complete.

By 11:39 a.m., SFD reported that the fire was out, and two patients were being assessed.

At 11:53 a.m., crews stated that primary and secondary searches of fire unit and fire floor were complete. and they were reducing the response. Two patients were transported to the hospital.

At 12:29 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation shared that all eastbound and westbound lanes on 7th Avenue North between Harrison Street and Thomas Street were block, asking drivers to use alternate routes.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read