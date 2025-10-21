‘South Hill Rapist’ Kevin Coe removed from Auburn after city backlash, mayor says

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said Tuesday that convicted rapist Kevin Coe, known as the “South Hill Rapist,” is no longer living in Auburn after city officials and residents expressed outrage over his recent relocation.

Backus said in a statement that Auburn was never notified that Coe, 78, would be moved into the city and only learned of it through media reports.

Coe, a Level 3 sex offender, had registered at a home on 15th Street Southeast in Auburn after earlier plans to place him in Federal Way were dropped due to public opposition.

His release from state custody last week followed a Spokane County Superior Court ruling that found he was no longer a sexually violent predator.

Backus credited “quick, coordinated work” between the Auburn Police Department, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and community members for removing Coe from the city.

“Through their diligence and rapid action, Mr. Coe has since been removed from his Auburn residence and is no longer living in our city,” Backus said. “Their professionalism ensured Auburn did not bear the burden of a decision on which we were never consulted.”

She added that the situation highlighted the need for better communication between state and local officials when high-risk offenders are relocated.

“This outcome isn’t about ‘kicking the can down the road,’” Backus said. “Every community deserves transparency and a voice when matters of public safety are at stake.”

Coe’s presence in the Auburn neighborhood last week alarmed nearby residents who said they were shocked to find out he was living nearby.

“It puts us on guard. I don’t know who decided to put him that close,” said Daryl, who lives in the area.

Another neighbor, Angel Moran, said she was “really concerned” after learning Coe was registered on her block.

Coe was convicted of one rape in the early 1980s but was linked to more than 40 assaults in Spokane’s South Hill area between the late 1970s and early 1980s.

His victims ranged in age from 15 to 51.

Before his removal, Auburn police said they would conduct regular check-ins to ensure Coe remained at his registered address.

Backus said Auburn will continue to work with law enforcement and regional partners to improve communication and maintain safety.

“My commitment remains unchanged,” she said. “Auburn will continue to demand accountability and coordination from state and county partners.”

