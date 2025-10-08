‘South Hill Rapist’ Kevin Coe now living in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Convicted rapist Kevin Coe, known as the ‘South Hill Rapist,’ is now living in Auburn, according to records from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Coe, 78, registered as a Level 3 sex offender at a home on 15th Street Southeast in Auburn, after plans to place him in Federal Way received pushback.

He is known as Spokane’s “South Hill Rapist.” Coe was released last week by the Spokane County Superior Court after being deemed no longer a sexually violent predator.

“It puts us on guard. I don’t know who decided to put him that close,” said Daryl, a resident of Auburn.

It’s too close for comfort for neighbors who say they were shocked to find out Coe is living just a few homes away.

“I was already concerned that he was going to be in Federal Way... now he’s on my block, actually. It’s something really concerning,” said Angel Moran, another Auburn resident.

“I heard he was going to Federal Way. I did not hear he was coming to the city limits of Auburn. And I’m just not very happy about it,” said neighbor Patty, expressing her surprise.

The city of Auburn told KIRO 7 they had no prior knowledge or communication that Coe would be moving into a home there.

Coe was found guilty in one rape case but is suspected of being linked to more than 40 others in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His alleged victims were between 15 and 51 years old.

His presence in the neighborhood has raised concerns among residents about safety, particularly for children.

“They got little ones across the street. They got little ones out down the street, you know? We don’t need that here,” Daryl added.

“This is a really peaceful neighborhood, to be honest. We just have our kids walk into the bus stations and stuff without any problems. But now knowing that’s actually an issue, it’s a little concerning,” Moran added.

Auburn Police have stated they will conduct check-ins with Coe to ensure he remains at the registered address.

“I’m really on guard. I mean, you’ve got to put them somewhere. I think jail is a good place for him,” said Daryl.

