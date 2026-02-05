South County Fire warns not to throw away batteries in trash after semi-trailer fire

MONTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — The South County Fire Department says crews responded to a fire inside a trash trailer in Montlake Terrace.

Firefighters responded to the Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station to reports of smoke coming from a 53-foot waste container.

South County Crews and employees at the transfer station put out the hot spot, reportedly caused by a lithium-ion battery pack, before the fire spread to the rest of the trailer.

Authorities warn to properly dispose of batteries as they can get crushed in waste trucks or containers and ignite.

