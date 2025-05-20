South County Fire highlights in-field blood transfusion program

South County Fire took the opportunity of Emergency Medical Services Week to highlight their in-field blood transfusion program.

The fire agency is the first and only in the county that can provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field, which is essential in trauma cases with severe blood loss.

According to South County Fire, a Medical Services Officer (MSO) — a highly trained paramedic specializing in critical care — responds to emergencies with whole blood stored in temperature-controlled coolers. This means a patient could receive an immediate transfusion at the scene, long before arriving at the hospital.

To learn more, visit South County Fire on X or at southsnofire.org.

