South Bellevue 2 Line all set for grand opening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The 2 Line is finally opening on the eastside and will run from South Bellevue to Redmond.

The official opening ceremony is set for Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m., and trains will start running at 11:00 a.m.

“Really excited for our community to finally see this open up and happening as it’s been promised for years,” Angela Birney, the mayor of Redmond, said.

This is an exciting time for Sound Transit but it didn’t come without its challenges.

“We had the pandemic, Covid, there were some delays related to that, there was a concrete strike, so all of those things contributed to all of our projects being delayed, East Link being among them,” Rachelle Cunningham, a public information officer with Sound Transit, said.

The biggest delay is the I-90 section that will eventually connect the eastside to Seattle. That part is expected to be completed in 2025.

“The 2 Line will run from downtown Redmond into downtown Seattle, where it will connect at the International District station, so next spring, we’ll open the downtown Redmond link,” Cunningham said.

