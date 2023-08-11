The Sourdough Fire reaches 1,710 acres still 0% contained

WASHINTON — The Sourdough Fire continues to spread at 1,710 acres still with zero percent containment

More than 300 firefighters continue to coordinate and implement containment efforts while focusing on slowing the spread of the fire and protecting public safety. Currently, no damns, transmission lines, power houses, or other critical infrastructure is threatened but the fire did get close to the small town of Diablo but thankfully shifted away from the area.

“All fires are unpredictable, and we cannot anticipate the path it will take in the future,” said Project Delivery and Generation Officer Andrew Strong, “Rest assured, City Light and the Northwest Team 10 fire crews are doing their best to protect and preserve critical infrastructure and equipment from damage.”

Officials say that State Rout 20 has opened and fire managers ask that your drive slowly and defensively while not interfering with firefighting operations. All Skagit Tour are suspended until further notice and camp closures are in effect.

Real time alerts on road conditions and closure statuses can be found here.





