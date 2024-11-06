Sounds of breaking glass lead to murder arrest in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police arrested a woman for murder in South Seattle Tuesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of someone breaking glass at a home on Spear Place South.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old woman responsible for the property damage. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

While investigating, police discovered the body of a 67-year-old man inside with clear signs of trauma.

Police arrested the woman when she arrived at the hospital. Police say she assaulted an officer during the process.

The circumstances leading up to the crime are under investigation.

