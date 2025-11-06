Sounder offers special service to the Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

SEATTLE — Sound Transit is offering special service for Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Cardinals game.

It’s in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The first inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 9:51 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations through Sumner and then arrive at King Street Station at 11:07 a.m.

The second inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. and serves all S Line stations, arriving at 11:27 a.m.

A new option to access S Line game trains for the Seahawks is the addition of extra Sunday morning service this season on the T Line from St. Joseph. It departs at 9:32 a.m. and 9:52 a.m. to the Tacoma Dome Station.

Following the game, return Sounder trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station approximately 10 minutes— or as soon as the train is full – and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field is at 1:05 p.m.

