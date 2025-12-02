Sound Transit’s 1 line service has more testing and closures this week

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

More testing on Sound Transit’s 1 line service between Lynnwood and Seattle will bring an extra train along for the ride on Monday and Tuesday. These tests are in preparation for the upcoming connection to Sound Transit’s 2 line service, once it officially crosses Lake Washington and joins Seattle’s 1 line connector.

On Dec. 1 and 2, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sound Transit will add test trains in between regular service trains. Test trains will display “Out of Service” destination signs.

Test trains are scheduled 4 minutes after an in-service train. Test trains will run between Lynnwood City Center and Chinatown-International District (CID) stations. Those trains will pause at stations, but doors will remain closed. Please check train head signs before boarding.

Regular service trains will arrive at stations every 8 minutes during the testing period, which is normal during peak hours.

Evening service halts between Capitol Hill and Northgate with extended travel times

On Dec. 2 to 4, from 10 p.m. to the end of service, shuttle buses will replace trains between Northgate and Capitol Hill. Trains will run between Lynnwood and Northgate and between Capitol Hill and Angle Lake. Expect up to 45 minutes of added travel time.

Train service between Lynnwood and Northgate and between Capitol Hill and Angle Lake stations: every 15 minutes.

At Northgate Station, passengers must board trains on the northbound/Lynnwood platform – all days.

At Capitol Hill Station, passengers must board trains on the southbound/Angle Lake platform – all days.

Angle Lake to Lynnwood:

The last train to Lynnwood City Center serving all north stations will depart from Angle Lake at 9:38 p.m., serving Capitol Hill at 10:23 p.m. and Northgate at 10:37 p.m.

Lynnwood to Angle Lake:

The last train to Angle Lake serving all north Seattle stations will depart from Lynnwood at 10:17 p.m., serving Northgate at 10:31 p.m. and Capitol Hill at 10:43 p.m.

1 Line shuttle buses between Northgate and Capitol Hill stations will run every 15 minutes.

Affected stops

Northgate

to Angle Lake: Northgate Station – Bay 4

Roosevelt

to Lynnwood: 12th Ave NE & NE 67th St

to Angle Lake: Roosevelt Way NE & NE 65th St

University District

to Lynnwood: NE 43rd St & Brooklyn Ave NE

to Angle Lake: University Way NE & NE 43rd St – Bay 4

University of Washington

to Lynnwood: Montlake Blvd NE & NE Pacific Pl – Bay 4

to Angle Lake: Montlake Blvd NE & NE Pacific Pl – Bay 3

Capitol Hill

to Lynnwood: E John St & 10th Ave E

This work schedule is subject to change.

