Sound Transit postpones repairs to T Line

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Sound Transit has postponed its plans to repair a couple of sections of broken rail along the T Line in North Tacoma.

The project was scheduled to happen this week.

When crews do make repairs, there will not be any disruption to passenger service with fare-free buses filling in along the normal T line route and keeping with the normal schedule. Sound Transit will provide assistance to those who need it, including seniors and riders with disabilities.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather.

