Sound Transit offers free rides for service members during Seattle Fleet Week

SEATTLE — During Seattle Fleet Week, Sound Transit will allow current and former members of the military to ride for free.

Sound Transit wants to honor our military during Seafair by giving access to Sound Transit Express Bus, Sounder commuter trains and Link light rail at no cost.

Service members only need to show their military ID, Veteran Health ID, or Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty Form (DD-214) to the operator if not traveling in uniform.

Fleet Week goes from July 29 to August 4 and will include a parade of ships through Elliot Bay and ship tours at Pier 46.

“All customers riding Sound Transit to Seafair activities should plan ahead and allow plenty of time for traffic delays and road closures,” Sound Transit said in a press release.

More information about Feelt Week can be found on the Seafair website.





©2024 Cox Media Group