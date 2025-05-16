Sound Transit looking for input on Everett light rail Link extension

EVERETT, Wash. — If you use light rail — or plan to in the future — Sound Transit wants your feedback.

They’ve opened a new survey for the Everett Link extension project, and they’re asking how you’d like to get to the stations, whether that’s walking, biking, or rolling.

Most stations do not have plans for new parking additions at this time.

You can give your feedback here.

If you’d rather share your thoughts in person, there’s a public meeting on Thursday, June 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cascade High School in Everett (801 E Casino Road)

Public commentary should be submitted by June 29.

The Everett Link extension is still in the planning phases and the environmental review phase.

It’s expected to open between 2037 and 2041 and will have about 16 miles of track.

What does the Everett Link look like?

Stations: West Alderwood, Ash Way, Mariner, SW Everett Industrial Center, SR 526/Evergreen, Everett Station, and one provisional (unfunded) station at SR 99/Airport Road.

Service: Every 4-6 minutes during peak commuting hours, 10-15 minutes midday, weekends, and evenings.

Every 4-6 minutes during peak commuting hours, 10-15 minutes midday, weekends, and evenings. Estimated travel times:

Everett to Lynnwood City Center in 33 minutes.



Everett to downtown Seattle in 60 minutes.

©2025 Cox Media Group