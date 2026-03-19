Sound Transit light rail expansions at risk, board considers cost-saving approaches

Regional transit leaders are facing a financial challenge as Sound Transit works to address a projected $34.5 billion funding shortfall over the next two decades — raising serious questions about the future of light rail expansion across the Puget Sound region. Board members met on Wednesday for a “retreat” to figure out a strategy for the ST3 plan.

The ST3 is a major regional public transit expansion plan approved by voters in 2016. It is designed to expand light rail, bus rapid transit, and Sounder commuter rail services.

The gap threatens to derail or significantly scale back planned projects that voters previously approved, forcing the agency’s board to weigh difficult decisions about priorities and timelines.

Sound Transit’s CEO, Dow Constantine, said the agency is not facing financial trouble right now, but the affordability challenge is a long-term issue — one that would start in the mid-2030s.

Three Paths Under Consideration

The Sound Transit Board is currently debating three possible approaches, created to be starting points to manage the funding crisis:

1. Keep active light rail extension projects moving

Under this approach, Sound Transit would continue advancing all active light rail construction projects. However, any projects still in early planning stages would likely be postponed. This approach would build the West Seattle Link to Alaska Junction, while deferring the Tacoma Community College T Line and South-Kirkland-Issaquah Line.

2. Prioritize Regional Connectivity

A second option emphasizes maintaining key connections across the region. This would mean selectively advancing certain light rail projects while reducing funding for others. This approach would build the South Kirkland-Issaquah Line while deferring the West Seattle Link Extension and the Tacoma Community College T line.

3. Scale Back the Entire System

The most sweeping option would involve shrinking the scope of all projects. That could include reducing the number of planned stations or shortening routes. West Seattle Link would be constructed to Delridge. The Ballard Link Extension would stop at Seattle Center, and the Tacoma Dome Link Extension would stop in Fife.

Right now, the goal is to adopt an updated ST3 plan later this year.

0 of 4 Sound Transit light rail expansions at risk, board considers cost-saving approaches Courtesy of Sound Transit Sound Transit light rail expansions at risk, board considers cost-saving approaches Courtesy of Sound Transit Sound Transit light rail expansions at risk, board considers cost-saving approaches Courtesy of Sound Transit Sound Transit light rail expansions at risk, board considers cost-saving approaches Courtesy of Sound Transit

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