Sound Transit introduces flat rate for Link 1 and Link 2 lines

Starting August 30, Sound Transit says a $3 flat rate for adult passengers will replace distance-based fares on its Link 1 and Link 2 lines.

According to Sound Transit, the change to flat fares will simplify Link travel by eliminating the need for passengers using ORCA cards to tap off when they complete their trip.

One-way fares for the T Line in Tacoma will remain $2.

For the next six months, Sound Transit said it will also drop the prices of an adult ORCA card from $8 to $6. Reduced fares will drop from $4 to $2.

The ORCA LIFT program is unchanged, and youth 18 and under continue to ride free.

The change to flat fares happens on the same day as the opening of the Lynnwood Link extension.

The project adds 8.5 miles and four new stations, including the first ones in Snohomish County.

Link 2 Line service to Downtown Redmond is expected to open early next year.

The Federal Way extension is set to open in early 2026.

