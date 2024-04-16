Sound Transit conducting ridership survey throughout Puget Sound

Over the next few months, Sound Transit will gather information to determine route demand and future planning.

Riders of select Community Transit and King County Metro bus, Sounder, and light rail routes will be approached by a surveyor who will be wearing a blue vest and a Sound Transit badge and will be asked questions about their travel and trip purpose. All personal information will be removed from Sound Transit’s records, the agency said.

Survey results will be made available to the public.

Surveys can be completed in person or riders will be offered other survey options to increase participation.

Additional information about the survey can be found at www.soundtransit.org/ridersurvey.

Surveyors will be out through September 2024.





















