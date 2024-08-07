Sound Transit breaks ground at Sumner Station

SUMNER, Wash. — On August 6, Sound Transit broke ground on the Sumner Access Improvement Project that will serve Sounder S Line and Sound Transit Express riders with 500 new parking spaces.

The $49 million garage, projected to be completed in 2026, will provide relief from the daily overcrowding and lack of parking space for the daily volume of riders.

“This project will provide increased access to Sounder, increased access to the region, and increased access to economic opportunity,” said Sound Transit Board Vice Chair and Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe. “As a Sound Transit Board Member from the South Sound and as a resident of Pierce County, it’s great to see our region’s investments in a robust transit system moving forward.”

“Given that Sumner was the first station to bounce back to 100% capacity after the pandemic, we know what a priority this project is for the community. Giving people more access to regional transit, and more options to travel, benefits us all,” said Sound Transit Interim CEO Goran Sparrman.

The garage comes after Sound Transit contributed $7.5 million to the Sumner Station for pedestrian, bicycle, lighting and ADA improvements.

