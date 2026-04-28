Warmest weather of the year possible by late weekend in western Washington

While it is dreary and cloudy in many spots on Monday and into Tuesday, there are some exciting prospects for some much warmer (indeed, summerlike) weather by the end of the first weekend of May!

For Tuesday, the chilly and moist onshore wind flow off the Pacific Ocean continues, though it starts to weaken later on Tuesday. Still, this onshore flow will keep clouds prevalent around the region with the chance of some patchy morning drizzle and even the chance for a few showers at the coast.

Highs will stay in the 50s in Western Washington — a little cooler than average for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the start of a return to warmer weather for us with highs well into the 60s. Seattle’s average high temperature is 62 to 63 degrees for the last few days of April, so it’ll be just a little warmer than average into Wednesday.

However, on Thursday, expect highs to hit or exceed 70° in the central and south Sound! Friday will have more clouds and a few degrees cool-off for the daytime high but then over the weekend, more sunshine will abound.

But the real warmth — warmth that we’d expect in July or August — looks possible by Sunday and Monday! A phenomenon known as a “thermal trough” could set up near the Washington coast or just inland. This is an elongated north-south area of lower atmospheric pressure, and the flow between higher air pressure to the east and the thermal trough could cause winds to turn offshore (land to sea) for Sunday and Monday.

If offshore flow sets up, and particularly if it is strong, some warming would become pronounced with the air descending out of the Cascades to the lowlands, and also possibly nearer the coast as well. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s could be felt on Sunday afternoon across the southern parts of the area and near and in the Cascades foothills.

On Monday, we could experience 80° or warmer in more spots of the South Sound, south interior, some coastal locations (possibly), and also in and near the Cascades foothills!

The warmth looks to back off around next Tuesday, so it would likely be a short-duration warm weather event.

The record high for Seattle for Sunday is 77° and for Monday is 85° which were both set back in 1992. So, record-breaking temperatures look unlikely right now but we could be close!

We’ll be watching and tracking the changing temperatures in the Pinpoint Forecast all week.

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