Family’s dog killed, father injured in Olympia hit-and-run

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A hit-and-run on Saturday left a dog dead and a family grieving in Olympia.

Meanwhile, the suspected driver tried to get his teenage son to take the blame for an alleged DUI.

Even though he was released from custody tonight, we’ve learned that the driver is potentially looking at DUI, hit and run, and Animal Cruelty charges. Prosecutors will have until Wednesday to decide whether to file those charges.

Investigators say the suspect tried to shield himself using his 18-year-old stepson.

We also spoke with the dog owner, who didn’t want to speak on camera, still shaken and shocked by the whole ordeal.

It all happened Saturday night just off of Duterrow Road, as the victims were walking their family dog when a truck swerved into them.

The father was sent to a local urgent care with a shoulder injury while their dog, Ava, was struck and killed. All of which left the 16-year-old son, who was holding the leash at the time, traumatized.

“He’s the one who felt the force…the actual impact of the accident on her. And, I can’t even imagine what that might feel like," Ava’s owner said.

“All of us are in agreement. There needs to be sidewalks, but nobody wants to give up a piece of their yard. There needs to be speed limit signs. More street lights. Speed bumps.”

Deputies apparently found footage of the accused, drinking at a casino prior to the crash. They ultimately tracked down his truck and, upon confronting the suspect, allege he smelled like alcohol.

He was in court on Monday, alongside a Vietnamese translator, as the judge handed down several conditions of his release.

That includes a “SCRAM” alcohol-monitoring bracelet, which frequently checks someone’s BAC levels. He also can’t have any criminal violations, possess weapons, or leave Washington State.

In addition to that, the suspect can’t drive without a license or insurance or contact the victim’s family.

It’s his first criminal offense on record, save for a misdemeanor charge from more than 20 years ago.

Investigators also say his wife could face charges after trying to frame her 18-year-old son. As for the driver, his next arraignment is set for Friday, May 1st.

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