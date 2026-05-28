Sound Transit Board set to vote on next steps to close $35B budget gap

SEATTLE — Thursday is decision day for Sound Transit!

After months of deliberating on how it will help close a nearly $35 billion budget gap, Sound Transit is set to vote on a plan forward this afternoon.

Today’s vote could shape the future of what ST3 projects Sound Transit will focus on for the next few decades.

The current proposal could defer some light rail stations indefinitely or build them in phases.

And you can still weigh in! The Board is accepting in-person, virtual, and written public comment on items on today’s agenda.

The meeting will be open to the public and held from 1:30-5 p.m. today in the Ruth Fisher Board Room in Union Station on South Jackson Street in Seattle. Individuals who would like to provide live public comment in person must sign up before the meeting outside of the Ruth Fisher Board room.

If you can’t attend in person, you can join by phone or by Zoom. Individuals who would like to provide live public comment via phone or Zoom must sign up in advance.

To learn more or to sign up to comment, click here.

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