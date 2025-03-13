Sound Transit begins testing trains in Federal Way, bus loop set to open on March 30

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Sound Transit is now testing the trains in Federal Way as they continue to work toward a 2026 opening of the Federal Way Transit Station.

The testing in Federal Way comes as testing has already begun in the northern part of the link extension alignment between Angle Lake and the Kent Des Moines stations.

The Federal Way Link Extension is expected to add eight miles to the rail system between Federal Way and SeaTac.

The new bus loop is scheduled to open on March 30 and will serve as an important connection point between bus and rail service.

Map of Federal Way Bus Loop (Courtesy of Sound Transit)

According to Sound Transit, once completed, a trip between Federal Way and SeaTac would take around 16 minutes and 42 minutes from Kent Des Moines station to Downtown Seattle.

Sound Transit expects most of the testing to happen overnight.

Bus riders who get on or off at the Federal Way Transit Center will need to go to the new location as buses shift to the new bus loop.

