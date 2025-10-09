Sound Transit adds special Sounder game trains for Mariners’ Friday playoff game

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Ahead of the Seattle Mariners’ final playoff game Friday night, Sound Transit will run special Sounder game trains before first pitch at 5:08 p.m.

The special Sounder train service will be in addition to the regularly scheduled Sounder, Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service departing and arriving at T-Mobile Park.

“Why fight traffic when you can take Sound Transit to cheer on your favorite team or rock out with your favorite band?” Sound Transit stated. “If you’re a sports fan, riding Link or the bus is a great way to get to the game.”

Sound Transit departure and arrival times

The S Line train departs from Lakewood at 2:11 p.m. and will make all station stops before arriving at King Street Station at 3:27 p.m.

The return train to Lakewood departs approximately 45 minutes after the game ends. Train 1519, the regularly scheduled 4:55 p.m. S Line departure toward Lakewood, will be canceled.

The N Line train departs from Everett at 2:45 p.m. and will arrive at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return train to Everett departs roughly 45 minutes after the game ends. Train 1704, the regularly scheduled 5:15 p.m. N Line departure toward Everett, will be canceled.

Sound Transit noted several ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop passengers off near the stadium. Eastside passengers can take the Link 2 Line to connect with bus routes headed to the stadium.

Link and ST Express bus schedules are available here, and King County Metro bus schedules can be found here.

Sound Transit special event pricing

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit routes. Rail riders can purchase Day Passes at their original stations to avoid post-game ticket machine lines.

One-way tickets and Day Passes are also available for purchase on the Transit GO Ticket App.

Sound Transit noted parking is available at all Sounder stations as well as Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard, Northgate, Shoreline North and South, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood City Center Link 1 Line light rail stations, Redmond Technology, BelRed, and South Bellevue Link 2 Line stations.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group