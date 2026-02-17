Local

Sound Transit adds 2-line service between Lynnwood, Seattle

By Nate Connors, MyNorthwest.com
A Link light rail train during its route. FILE (Sound Transit)
By Nate Connors, MyNorthwest.com

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As Sound Transit nears the maiden voyage of the cross-lake connection link, they are adding the 2-line service between the Chinatown-International District and Lynnwood, as well as adding hours of service along the Eastside route.

This is considered a “practice run” to get the timing correct between the 1 and 2 lines and make any adjustments to the 2-line service between Bellevue and Redmond before connecting the Eastside and Seattle service.

Temporary service prepares for cross-lake connection

The 2-line went into operation on Valentine’s Day, giving passengers a choice between two separate train schedules, both serving the Lynnwood to Chinatown-International District.

Unlike the 1-line, the 2-line service does not continue past the Chinatown-International District. Once cross-lake service is operational, the 2-line will run between Redmond and Lynnwood.

Passengers on the 2-line from Lynnwood will need to transfer to the 1-line at the Chinatown-International District if they want to continue south. Sound Transit (ST) suggests passengers ride the 1-line from Lynnwood to avoid any confusion and possibly missing the transfer.

To make it easier for passengers, ST has color-coded the 1 and 2 lines.

  • 1 Line trains feature a green square and show the southbound destination “Federal Way.” They’re typically four-car trains and will operate their normal schedule from Lynnwood to Federal Way via the airport.
  • 2 Line trains will feature a blue square and will be mostly two cars during simulated service. When traveling south, they’ll show the destination “International District/Chinatown,” where all passengers must disembark before trains continue across the lake.

The cross-lake connection is set to go into service on March 28. ST will have plenty of staff available to help guide passengers through the new services.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read