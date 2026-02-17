Sound Transit adds 2-line service between Lynnwood, Seattle

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As Sound Transit nears the maiden voyage of the cross-lake connection link, they are adding the 2-line service between the Chinatown-International District and Lynnwood, as well as adding hours of service along the Eastside route.

This is considered a “practice run” to get the timing correct between the 1 and 2 lines and make any adjustments to the 2-line service between Bellevue and Redmond before connecting the Eastside and Seattle service.

Temporary service prepares for cross-lake connection

The 2-line went into operation on Valentine’s Day, giving passengers a choice between two separate train schedules, both serving the Lynnwood to Chinatown-International District.

Unlike the 1-line, the 2-line service does not continue past the Chinatown-International District. Once cross-lake service is operational, the 2-line will run between Redmond and Lynnwood.

Passengers on the 2-line from Lynnwood will need to transfer to the 1-line at the Chinatown-International District if they want to continue south. Sound Transit (ST) suggests passengers ride the 1-line from Lynnwood to avoid any confusion and possibly missing the transfer.

To make it easier for passengers, ST has color-coded the 1 and 2 lines.

1 Line trains feature a green square and show the southbound destination “Federal Way.” They’re typically four-car trains and will operate their normal schedule from Lynnwood to Federal Way via the airport.

2 Line trains will feature a blue square and will be mostly two cars during simulated service. When traveling south, they’ll show the destination “International District/Chinatown,” where all passengers must disembark before trains continue across the lake.

The cross-lake connection is set to go into service on March 28. ST will have plenty of staff available to help guide passengers through the new services.

