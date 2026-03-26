Sonics fans ready to share fandom with next generation of NBA fans

SEATTLE — The NBA voted unanimously on Wednesday to explore league expansion in Seattle and Las Vegas.

The decision marks a step toward bringing a professional basketball team back to the city for the first time in nearly two decades.

Fans across the region expressed a sense of relief following the announcement.

Laura, who grew up a fan of the team, described the news as a long-awaited development for the community.

“It’s been a long time coming. Seattle is ready,” Laura said.

Many residents have preserved their original merchandise despite the team’s absence. Laura noted that her family has held onto SuperSonics gear from more than 20 years ago.

The fandom has also sustained local businesses that specialize in team apparel.

Jamie Munson of Simply Seattle said fans remained loyal even without a team on the court.

“The team doesn’t exist. But we didn’t care,” Munson said. “We are a little crazy, and now we are finally rewarded for that. Both as fans and as a business.”

For many parents, the potential return offers an opportunity to introduce professional basketball to a new generation.

Laura said her children have frequently questioned why Seattle lacks its own NBA team.

She noted that a return would happen at an ideal time in her children’s lives to allow them to experience the team “coming back home.”

Laura said her family expects to attend many games once the team returns.

The move comes amid a period of high engagement for other Seattle sports franchises. Fans like Hannah said the energy surrounding the Mariners and Seahawks provides a strong foundation for the NBA’s return.

“The fans here are exciting,” Hannah said. “It seems like everyone is really energized about what the Mariners did. And so yeah, to have an NBA team here would be really cool.”

Although the expansion process is ongoing, it is not yet official.

Munson said the community is prepared to celebrate once the return is finalized.

“When it becomes official-offical, we are going to have some fun,” Munson said.

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