‘Something special here,’ Seahawks QB Smith ready for season opener

SEATTLE, Wash. — We are just 3 days away from the Seattle Seahawks opening up their 2024 season in Seattle against the Denver Broncos. It’s also no secret Lumen Field is one of the loudest environments in the NFL and these players are ready for it, hoping the fans are louder than ever.

“I’m just ready to be back at Lumen Field. I just know the fans will be….they go crazy when we back at Lumen,” DB Devon Witherspoon said.

Veteran QB Geno Smith is ready for his 3rd straight season as the starter for the Seahawks. He says while there is plenty of eagerness, it is game one. Smith not only wants the team to win, he wants them to get better every week.

“We’re focusing on how we can improve one day at a time. And if we go out there and do great, we are going to try and find ways to get better again,” Smith said.

Smith also feels the team has the potential to be special this season and that he has some of the pieces in the NFL.

“I think that we are well on our way to doing something special here. I think that we have the right guys in place. I think we have a great system in place and the right coaches,” Smith said.

“And I feel like those guys, we got the right….I mean, best-receiving core in the league in my opinion, and best running back room in the league,” Smith said.

And while the team believes in their potential, players like DB Julian Love will tell fans that talk is cheap.

“Potential doesn’t mean anything unless you execute and you get it done,” Love said.

Kickoff is at 1;05 p.m. right on KIRO7. Stick around for Game Day Live for highlights, analysis, and more.

