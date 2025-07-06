Sockeye salmon return to Ballard Locks just in time for summer

SEATTLE — It’s a big weekend at the Ballard Locks as sockeye salmon return as part of their journey upstream to spawn.

The sockeye travel 40-50 miles upriver to spawn in Lake Washington during the summer.

Every year, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel work with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials to coordinate access to the 21-step fish ladder and forebay for collection.

They count salmon daily from June 12 through mid-July.

This work to help salmon reach their spawning waters goes back to 1972.

You can find more information on salmon count at the Ballard Locks website.

©2025 Cox Media Group