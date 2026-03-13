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Snow impacts trash pickup for 2,000 customers in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Trash is piling up at a Roswell apartment complex because of a sanitation workers' strike.
trash (Source: WSBTV)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — About 2,000 people won’t be getting their trash picked up in Bellevue because of the snow.

Republic Services says they weren’t able to complete collections in the North Bellevue Bridle Trails area.

“Of the 5,051 residents scheduled today, Republic Services could not safely access 2,011 for collection,” the city shared on Friday afternoon.

Republic Services will contact customers who are impacted and they will get double collection on March 20.

For updates, click here.

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