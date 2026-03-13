Snow impacts trash pickup for 2,000 customers in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — About 2,000 people won’t be getting their trash picked up in Bellevue because of the snow.

Republic Services says they weren’t able to complete collections in the North Bellevue Bridle Trails area.

“Of the 5,051 residents scheduled today, Republic Services could not safely access 2,011 for collection,” the city shared on Friday afternoon.

Due to road conditions, Republic Services is not able to complete collections today in the North Bellevue Bridle Trails area. Of the 5,051 residents scheduled today, Republic Services could not safely access 2,011 for collection. Impacted customers will be contacted by Republic… pic.twitter.com/9pkmelf0DU — Bellevue, Washington (@bellevuewa) March 13, 2026

Republic Services will contact customers who are impacted and they will get double collection on March 20.

For updates, click here.

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