Snow, ice coat parts of Puget Sound with heavy rain on the way

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Residents in Snohomish, Kitsap and Island counties woke up to snow Tuesday morning.

Snow fell in a narrow but heavy band about 3 to 4 miles south of downtown Everett.

We received reports of 3 inches around Whidbey Island and around 4 to 4.5 inches around 500 feet just south of downtown Everett.

Other places that received snow include Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, South Kitsap and Lake Stevens.

The snow caused schools in the South Whidbey School District to close and other districts to be delayed. See the full list of school delays and closures here.

⚠️ 164th St SW in closed at 36th Ave W due to icy conditions on the hill. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/OUNl6zMmJH — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) February 27, 2024

Forecast

Most of the area is dry and chilly with temps in the mid-20s and low-30s. The convergence zone from Monday that brought rain, some snow and even some thunderstorms, continues Tuesday morning. But it’s weakening and will be gone in a few hours. From there, it will just be a chilly morning with increasing clouds.

A large atmospheric river is offshore and it’s on the way. Rain will increase at the coast this afternoon and then push inland late this afternoon and early this evening. There may be a few wintry mix spots in Whatcom and San Juan counties, possibly some freezing rain, at the onset of the precipitation Tuesday night.

Temperatures should moderate and we’ll move to all rain. The rain will continue all night and become heavy Wednesday and stay that way for most of the day, with the heaviest in the afternoon and evening. This pattern will push a couple of different waves in, producing around 1 to 2 inches of rain and 2 to 4 feet of snow in the mountains from Tuesday night through Thursday.

It will become breezy Tuesday night and then windy area-wide Wednesday with gusts around or above 40 mph. It’ll be more windy to our north and in the mountains, where gusts could be over 50 mph.

Snow levels will rise to 3,000 to 4,000 feet into Wednesday and then drop Thursday closer to 1,500 feet and then more like 500 feet into Friday.

Showers will linger on Thursday but look to just be rain. There could be some wet snow showers on Friday and Saturday with scattered showers. Sunday looks drier at this point, so we should hopefully get a day or two with calm weather.

©2024 Cox Media Group