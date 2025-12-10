Snoqualmie River flooding severely damages animal clinic

Many people along the Snoqualmie River are trying to bounce back from Monday night’s flooding while bracing for another round. In North Bend, a vet’s office caught some of the worst initial damage.

“I’m trying to smile, trying to laugh at it because otherwise I would probably cry,” Lisa Crocker, owner of the North Bend Animal Clinic, told KIRO 7.

Crocker said the culvert next to her clinic was blocked and did not drain properly, so the flood waters came and did not go down. The result was an office full of mud and worse.

“I’ve been trying to get important stuff up off the floor,” she said.

Crocker told KIRO 7 the floodwater messed up her septic system. In addition, it tore up parts of the floor and left the whole building soaked.

She spent the day rescheduling appointments and surgeries, cleaning and trying to figure out how extensive the damage is. She is not yet sure when she will be able to reopen, but has to worry about round two of the flooding before she can deal with that.

“We are going to try and sandbag as best we can,” she said. “Hopefully it won’t be as bad because it’s draining better out there.”

Countless people along the Snoqualmie River, and many spent their Tuesday getting sandbags in place before the river crests again.

“It’s been a waterway since sometime in the night,” Steve Liebig said of the road near his home.

Liebig and his neighbors spent their morning stuck in their neighborhood near Fall City because the only road in or out was flooded.

He was in good spirits and told KIRO 7 this was one of the most solid excuses to miss work he’s ever had.

“I’ve been calling in, saying, ‘I’m coming, I’m coming,’” he said. “But it keeps getting delayed.”

The Snoqualmie River near the Falls is expected to crest again Wednesday at 10 p.m.

