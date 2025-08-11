Snoqualmie Casino’s $400M expansion adds hotel, convention center, and more

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Snoqualmie Casino officially launched its $400 million expansion Friday, centered around the opening of a 10-story hotel with 210 rooms.

The $400 million expansion was one of the biggest projects in the Puget Sound. In addition to opening a new hotel to accompany the casino, the project also added more gaming space, a bigger convention center, and a new spa and fitness facility.

The hotel is located at 37500 SE North Bend Way in Snoqualmie. Snoqualmie Casino rebranded itself to Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel last November.

“It is my honor and privilege to announce that Snoqualmie Casino has now become Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel,” Interim CEO Mary Lou Patterson said in a press release last November. “Over the past three years, the Snoqualmie Tribe and Casino have been diligently working to bring a one-of-a-kind, world-class hotel to the Snoqualmie Valley.”

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported that construction started in 2022, but the plans for this expansion date back more than a decade. The project provided an estimated 500 construction and resort jobs for tribal members and local residents.

The expansion also includes a state-of-the-art 2,000-seat entertainment and convention center to be used for a variety of events. A new sports bar and grill and a brand-new valet garage were also featured in the expansion project.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group